30th Annual Rays of Hope Walk & Run raises over 500 thousand dollars toward cancer research

Funds from the event support the Rays of Hope Center for Breast Cancer Research, as well as treatment, health programs, outreach, and education, and equipment.
By Joe Chaisson, Photojournalist: Matt White and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happening Sunday in Springfield, It was the 30th Annual Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer.

Since its beginnings in Springfield in 1994, Rays of Hope has grown from 500 participants raising $50,000 to around 20,000 runners and walkers raising a grand total of nearly 17 million dollars.

Funds from the event support the Rays of Hope Center for Breast Cancer Research, as well as treatment, health programs, outreach, and education, and to acquire equipment.

We caught up with Dr. Grace Makari’judson, who’s been with Rays of Hope since the very beginning.

“It’s really incredible. this started out as a dream and we’ve been able to accomplish so much. thanks to rays of hope, we’ve really been able to enhance breast cancer care in western massachusetts and we’ve been able to fast-track technological advancements,” said Makari’judson.

Local businesses, services, and breast cancer-related programs offered a variety of information and giveaways under the event’s large exhibitor tent.

The event was reported to raise over 500 thousand dollars.

