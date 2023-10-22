Aesthetic Beauty Revolution holds grand opening in downtown Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a new addition to downtown Chicopee’s ‘aesthetic beauty revolution’.

Aesthetic Beauty Revolution is a new shop opening up in Downtown Chicopee.

They held their grand opening Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon.

Highlights of the event included raffle tickets, a live DJ, drinks, and food.

