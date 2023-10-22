Annual Springfield Police Ball honors retiring Officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Staying in Springfield, the annual Springfield Police Department Police Ball is held tonight.

The event began around 6 p.m.

We spoke with Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood about Saturday’s ceremony to thank and honor the city’s retiring officers.

“It’s been going on for years before me. It’s a good tradition because I think it’s a nice night to let the officers come out with their families and friends, have a good time, and recognize all the officers who retired. the retirees deserve a night of fun,” said Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was also in attendance thanking the officers for their dedication to Springfield and its residents.

