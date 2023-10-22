Surprise Squad
Annual Springfield Police Ball honors retiring Officers

We spoke with Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood about Saturday’s ceremony to thank and honor the city’s retiring officers.
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Staying in Springfield, the annual Springfield Police Department Police Ball is held tonight.

The event began around 6 p.m.

“It’s been going on for years before me. It’s a good tradition because I think it’s a nice night to let the officers come out with their families and friends, have a good time, and recognize all the officers who retired. the retirees deserve a night of fun,” said Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was also in attendance thanking the officers for their dedication to Springfield and its residents.

