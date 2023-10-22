Comedy Fundraiser raises money for Croteau family after tragedy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A comedy fundraiser was held Sunday for Stephanie Croteau at the Chicopee Portuguese American Club on Exchange Street.

Croteau was connected to a tragedy that sent shockwaves across the state on August 14.

When her upstairs neighbor shot and killed her mother, Kim Fairbanks, and her dog, and then shot two of her children before killing himself.

Then, earlier this month, Croteau died in a car accident.

One of the event organizers tells Western Mass News that with the help of the event they’ve raised over 10 thousand dollars so far.

