Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

The ‘High Times Cannabis Cup’ starts up in West Springfield

Western Mass News visited one of the dispensaries taking place in this competition Affinity Cannabis in West Springfield.
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Matt White and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The High Times Cannabis Cup has returned to the Bay State.

Western Mass News visited one of the dispensaries taking place in this competition Affinity Cannabis in West Springfield.

2,300 Massachusetts residents are invited to become judges in the cannabis cup.

Sampling locally-grown cannabis and then crowning the top products in the state.

The competition officially kicked off Saturday and winners will be announced at a virtual award ceremony on January.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman"
CBS announces 2023 holiday special schedule
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize
Police in Holyoke responded to ShotSpotter activations on Tuesday and Wednesday leading to the...
Woman arrested, after police respond to ShotSpotter activations in Holyoke
When one woman hopped into her Jeep Monday morning, she looked for the speaker she kept in her...
Multiple cars broken into overnight, items stolen

Latest News

There’s a new addition to downtown Chicopee’s ‘aesthetic beauty revolution’.
Aesthetic Beauty Revolution holds grand opening in downtown Chicopee
The ‘out of darkness’ walk aims to help those with mental illness find support.
The 23rd Annual ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk kicks off in Agawam
We spoke with Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood about Saturday’s ceremony to...
Annual Springfield Police Ball honors retiring Officers
“Ultimately it’s firearms in someone’s home that they either want to get rid of or don’t know...
Springfield Police hold gun buyback program event