The ‘High Times Cannabis Cup’ starts up in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The High Times Cannabis Cup has returned to the Bay State.

Western Mass News visited one of the dispensaries taking place in this competition Affinity Cannabis in West Springfield.

2,300 Massachusetts residents are invited to become judges in the cannabis cup.

Sampling locally-grown cannabis and then crowning the top products in the state.

The competition officially kicked off Saturday and winners will be announced at a virtual award ceremony on January.

