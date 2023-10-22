Springfield Police hold gun buyback program event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, people had the chance to turn in guns to police, no questions asked.

“Ultimately it’s firearms in someone’s home that they either want to get rid of or don’t know exactly how to get rid of,” said Ryan Walsh

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells Western Mass News, that they partnered with the Hampden County Sheriff’s office for the buyback program. In exchange, participants received a Big Y gift card.

Through the program, officers have collected guns like AR-15s, handguns, and more.

“They just pull up our detective and officers from the Hampden County Sheriff’s office will get the firearm well take it to this company called Gun Busters which will ultimately destroy them,” said Walsh.

Walsh explains an event like this, helps prevent gun violence and helps officers fight city crime.

“If someone gets their house broken into, and firearms stolen those guns often turn into street violence. It can prevent suicide attempts, it can prevent domestic attempts where there are firearms in the house,” said Walsh.

A mission city leaders stand with as the city continues to face a record-breaking number of homicides in 2023.

“Any event where we can get any guns off the street is a win for me and our residents here in the city. It’s an everyday thing, I didn’t want to be reactive. I want to be proactive in this gun violence. its ongoing discussions each and every day,” said City Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce.

“I’m hoping it’s going to have a big impact because as everyone knows the violence, gun violence is increasing too much,” said Zaida Govan, Springfield City Councilor

When the department held a buyback event in 2021, over 40 firearms were turned in. Walsh tells us 105 guns were turned in at Saturday’s event. The Springfield Police Department turned over an additional 98 illegal guns that were previously seized to Gun-Busters.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.