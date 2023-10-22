United Way of Pioneer Valley holds annual “Boo Bash” in Tower Square Park.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Also happening Sunday, the United Way of Pioneer Valley held its annual “Boo Bash” Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Tower Square Park.

Western Mass News got a chance to swing by, there were all kinds of food and activities an arcade, live music, pumpkin decorating, animal visitors, non-profit tabling, and much more.

People were encouraged to show up with their best Halloween costumes too.

