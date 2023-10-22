Surprise Squad
United Way of Pioneer Valley holds annual “Boo Bash” in Tower Square Park.

People were encouraged to show up with their best Halloween costumes too.
By Joe Chaisson, Photojournalist: Matt White and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Also happening Sunday, the United Way of Pioneer Valley held its annual “Boo Bash” Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Tower Square Park.

Western Mass News got a chance to swing by, there were all kinds of food and activities an arcade, live music, pumpkin decorating, animal visitors, non-profit tabling, and much more.

People were encouraged to show up with their best Halloween costumes too.

