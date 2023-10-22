Surprise Squad
Vermont State Police search for western Mass. men, suspiciously went missing

State Police in Vermont are searching for two western Massachusetts men that went missing under...
State Police in Vermont are searching for two western Massachusetts men that went missing under suspicious circumstances.(Vermont State Police)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, VT. (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police in Vermont are searching for two western Massachusetts men that went missing under suspicious circumstances.

According to Vermont State Police, 21-year-old Jahim Solomon of Chicopee and 21-year-old Eric White of Pittsfield were reported missing on October 15.

Officials revealed their relatives said they were traveling together, but have not been in touch with their families for multiple days and are unreachable.

They were both in the areas of Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville and Stowe. Police said their disappearances occurred under suspicious circumstances.

Solomon is 5 ft. and 6 in. tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blue/ hazel eyes with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt along with sweatpants and a orange camouflage baseball cap.

They also said that White is 5 ft. and 9 in. tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

If you or anyone has any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881 or you can leave an anonymous tip online by using this link.

