West Springfield Police look to identify larceny suspects

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are searching for two larceny suspects.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, both of the suspects are involved in possessing a wallet with credit cards being used in a fraudulent matter.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the suspects, you are asked to contact the West Springfield’s Detective Dente at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 or Text-A-Tip, Text SOLVE plus message to 274637

