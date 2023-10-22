Surprise Squad
West Springfield Police look to identify larceny suspects

Police in West Springfield are searching for two larceny suspects.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are searching for two larceny suspects.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, both of the suspects are involved in possessing a wallet with credit cards being used in a fraudulent matter.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the suspects, you are asked to contact the West Springfield’s Detective Dente at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 or Text-A-Tip, Text SOLVE plus message to 274637

