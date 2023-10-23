Surprise Squad
Fundraiser and Vigil held for 18-year-old who died in a fire on Grover Street

Firefighters are battling a serious fire Monday morning on Grover Street.
Firefighters are battling a serious fire Monday morning on Grover Street.(Contributed)
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “She was funny, I called her my sour patch because she would be funny one minute and the next mad. She loved god, she loved her family, she loved her family, she loved her siblings, her siblings were, are, her best friends. She loved her niece, she was a good kid, she is a good kid,” said Michelle Quiles.

Quiles describing her 18-year-old daughter, Janayrah ‘Nany’ Rivera; who died in a house fire on Grover Street in Springfield last Monday. Janayrah’s sister, Janaiyah is currently in the ICU at Mass General in Boston. Her brother, Ricardo, is recovering from injuries.

“I feel like I don’t want to be doing this right now because it makes it more real that I’m not going to see my baby anymore,” said Quiles.

On Sunday, the community gathered for a day of support and solidarity for the family. Starting with a fundraiser at the Bull’s Eye Cafe in Chicopee.

Ending with a candlelight vigil in front of the Grover Street home.

The family tells Western Mass News the support is humbling.

“The family, and everybody getting together to make sure not only one of my children is good, the other ones that suffered in this, you know my mom also made it out alive, I could have lost so much other things,” said Quiles.

“This means a lot, we’ve had an abundance of support from everyone, we are more than blessed to have everyone come by and support us,” said Araseliz Ayala, a cousin of Janayrah.

With the gratitude, comes a call for justice for Janayrah and her family as police continue their search for a person of interest seen in the area around the time of the early morning fire.

“As a mother to a mother, as a friend to anybody, nobody deserves to bury their child, please if anybody knows anything come forward, please,” said Quiles.

Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells me the fire remains under investigation.

Detectives urge residents in the area to check their cameras for a person of interest. They would like to speak with who was in the area around the time of the fire.

For anyone interested in supporting Janayrah’s family, click here to go directly to their GoFundMe page.

