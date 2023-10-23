Safest states in America: how Massachusetts ranked

(WGGB/WSHM) - A new study has ranked the safest states in the country.

Personal finance website WalletHub released their 2023 list and it indicated that Massachusetts ranked number five on the list of 50 states.

In determining their rankings, the report examined metrics including assaults per capita, unemployment rate, loss amount from climate disasters per capita, and road safety.

Massachusetts ranked the following, according to Wallethub:

6th – Murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita

28th – assaults per capita

6th – Loss amounts from climate disasters per capita

11th – Fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 full-time workers

1st – Fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel

29th – Law-enforcement employees per capita

5th – Bullying incidence rate

4th – Sex offenders per capita

1st – Share of uninsured population

Other states among the top five included Vermont at number one, Maine at number two, New Hampshire at number three, and Utah at number four.

You can CLICK HERE to read the full report.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.