Safest states in America: how Massachusetts ranked

Commonwealth of Massachusetts
Commonwealth of Massachusetts(MGN Online)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - A new study has ranked the safest states in the country.

Personal finance website WalletHub released their 2023 list and it indicated that Massachusetts ranked number five on the list of 50 states.

In determining their rankings, the report examined metrics including assaults per capita, unemployment rate, loss amount from climate disasters per capita, and road safety.

Massachusetts ranked the following, according to Wallethub:

  • 6th – Murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita
  • 28th – assaults per capita
  • 6th – Loss amounts from climate disasters per capita
  • 11th – Fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 full-time workers
  • 1st – Fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel
  • 29th – Law-enforcement employees per capita
  • 5th – Bullying incidence rate
  • 4th – Sex offenders per capita
  • 1st – Share of uninsured population
Source: WalletHub

Other states among the top five included Vermont at number one, Maine at number two, New Hampshire at number three, and Utah at number four.

You can CLICK HERE to read the full report.

