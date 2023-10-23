Springfield Police looking for missing man

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

They said that 28-year-old Thomas Hawkins-Darden was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday. He was discharged from the hospital and has not made contact with his family since then.

Hawkins-Darden is between 5′9″ and 5′11″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He was seen in a green camouflage jacket, sweatpants, and black Jordan sneakers. Investigators believe he may be in a blue Audi sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police missing person detectives at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency number at (413) 787-6300.

