Springfield Police looking for missing man

Thomas Hawkins-Darden
Thomas Hawkins-Darden(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

They said that 28-year-old Thomas Hawkins-Darden was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday. He was discharged from the hospital and has not made contact with his family since then.

Hawkins-Darden is between 5′9″ and 5′11″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.  He was seen in a green camouflage jacket, sweatpants, and black Jordan sneakers.  Investigators believe he may be in a blue Audi sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police missing person detectives at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency number at (413) 787-6300.

