Brunelle’s Marina bouncing back after destructive summer flooding

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Just over three months ago, severe rain and flooding destroyed farms and marinas along the Connecticut River and one of the areas that faced both flooding and damage was Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley.

“It was a storm we had never seen before, never had that happen here, as far as I have been here and the people I’ve talked to,” said Tiffany Brunelle, owner of Brunelle’s Marina.

This summer was one like no other for Brunelle’s Marina and owner Tiffany Brunelle. In July, Mother Nature brought heavy rain to the region, which caused significant flooding and damage and, sadly, the marina itself became victim.

“We couldn’t use the river for quite some time, so we couldn’t bring people in for gas or boating. Definitely hurt a little bit,” Brunelle explained.

Three months ago, the lower level of their parking lot was flooded and all of the docks were damaged, which caused a financial burden for the marina.

“It took about a month or month-and-a-half to get everything back in order, replace all the docks, and replace anchors to have it be safe enough to get back on the water,” Brunelle explained.

As a result, Brunelle’s extended their boating season for another month before finally pulling out the docks this week. Despite the circumstances, Brunelle told Western Mass News that the marina and Boathouse restaurant had a good summer and they are prepared for the fall.

“We’re doing our winterizing now and storage and getting the docks out and we got plans for the fall and during the winter to keep people coming in,” Brunelle noted.

She told us the marina will be ready for next summer in case flooding becomes an issue again.

“Maybe we take half of the docks out and just play it by year. It’s out of our control,” Brunelle said.

Brunelle thanked the community for all of their support and hopes to have the docks back up by Memorial Day weekend.

