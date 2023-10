CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a garage fire Wednesday in Chicopee.

Fire officials said they were called to Alvord Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for that fire at a detached garage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

