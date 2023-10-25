Hundreds protest at UMass as part of National Palestine Solidarity Student Walkout Day

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of UMass Amherst students supported a National Palestine Solidarity Student Walkout Day on Wednesday, more than two weeks after Hamas’ deadly sneak attack on Israel.

“Our brothers and sisters in Palestine are just as worthy of experiencing liberty, justice, and freedom and an ocean separating us doesn’t changing that,” said Bre, a student at UMass Amherst.

UMass students, including Bre, who spoke to us on the condition that we wouldn’t show her face, took part in Wednesday’s event.

“What brought me here today was recognizing my responsibility as an individual, as part of an international community to stand up for people who I believe have been oppressed and who have been voiceless and who deserve to have the same rights and liberties as I do,” Bre added.

Students demanded action from the university’s chancellor and called on him to make a statement condemning Israel’s attack on Gaza. Their demands included the university taking a stand in solidarity with Palestine and breaking off its relationship with companies, like Raytheon, which protesters said profit off of wars. Students said they wouldn’t leave until their demands are met or they are taken away in handcuffs and their efforts leading to several arrests.

UMass Amherst spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski confirmed to Western Mass News that several students were arrested in a statement that read:

“Multiple individuals who chose not to leave were arrested by UMass Police for criminal trespassing. The arrests were based on the refusal by those arrested to comply with a lawful order by UMass Police to leave the building.”

“The protestors’ specific demands do not align with the university’s publicly stated positions and policies.”

We saw several students taken away in police vans. We are still unsure just how many students have been arrested and the dozens of other students there said they are prepared to also be arrested for the cause.

The full statement from UMass Amherst appears below:

UMass Amherst recognizes the right of students to demonstrate on university premises, which is consistent with the university’s commitment to free speech and the advocacy of opinions and ideas protected under the First Amendment. Protesters presented their demands as part of their march to the Whitmore Administration Building. The protestors’ specific demands do not align with the university’s publicly stated positions and policies. The Chancellor previously detailed the university’s position on the war in the Middle East in his statement to campus on October 10, 2023. In advance of a planned sit-in in the Whitmore Administration Building on Wednesday, October 25, students notified several administrators of their plan to occupy the building until its closing, at which point some students intended to be arrested. The university counseled students against this, expressing that being arrested was not in their best interest. University buildings have regular public operating hours. Whitmore’s posted hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. When buildings are closed for business and are no longer staffed, standard protocols require that members of the public depart to ensure public safety and the protection of property within the building. Students were given multiple verbal warnings that the building was closing at 6 p.m. Multiple individuals who chose not to leave were arrested by UMass Police for criminal trespassing. The arrests were based on the refusal by those arrested to comply with a lawful order by UMass Police to leave the building. Further information about the number of arrests will be provided when it becomes available.

