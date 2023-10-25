Surprise Squad
Driver charged after crash in front of Holyoke Police headquarters

A driver has been charged after an overnight crash in front of the Holyoke Police Department. (Note: no audio)
By Ben Coplin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A driver has been charged after an overnight crash in front of the Holyoke Police Department.

Holyoke Police said that a vehicle was heading east on Appleton Street around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday when it struck a light pole and two flag poles outside of the police department’s headquarters.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Brenda Johnson, was arrested on two warrants and motor vehicle charges including operating under the influence of drugs (third offense), using a motor vehicle without authority, operating with a suspended license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violations.

Brenda Johnson
Brenda Johnson(Holyoke Police Dept.)

Police noted that they are thankful nobody entering or exiting the police department was hurt and they thanked Holyoke Gas and Electric and the Holyoke Department of Public Works for assistance in removing the damaged poles.

