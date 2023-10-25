Massachusetts’s Migrant Crisis continues with more towns offering emergency shelters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “Everybody needs food, a place to live. Everybody needs dignity. And I think everybody needs love. And if the communities, the other residents can provide those things, I think that’s all they need,” said Mary Lou Guarnera.

For Guarnera, the Executive Director of Neighbors Helping Neighbors, the current migrant crisis impacting Massachusetts means keeping busy and working hard to offer help.

Guarnera and her team operate a food pantry inside the United Methodist Church in South Hadley. They’ve been working non-stop for the past few days to help out their community like always, but also tend to the new migrant families that have arrived in Hadley.

“It doesn’t matter where they are from, they get food. And we also give them resources, so they know where they can go on a regular basis. Because, you know, people need to eat. And a body without food cannot work, learn, or play,” said Guarnera.

Hadley is now joining more than 90 communities across massachusetts, offering emergency shelter to thousands of newly arriving migrants.

This comes days after Governor Maura Healey announced the state’s emergency shelters are nearing full capacity and by the end of October, the migrant crisis will turn only to management of those already in the shelter system.

Western Mass News spoke to state senator Jo Comerford about everything unfolding at the Knights Inn Hotel.

She tells us her main concern: finding proper management.

“The number of providers that we are able to access, you know, is dwindling because they are stretched in their own ability to staff sites,” said Comerford.

She says that providers would help with food distribution, transportation, immigration paperwork, access to healthcare, work authorizations, access to education, and even English learning classes.

But until one is found Comerford says other options are available to help manage the situation.

“So, the state has activated the National Guard, and the Guard, currently, is staffing the Knights Inn in Hadley. However, that will be changing. That has been work that’s been, actually ongoing over the last 24 hours,” said Comerford.

The town of Hadley and its police department are also stepping up.

Police chief Mike Mason tells us in a statement in part:

“We have a task force set up which includes all of our Town departments to ensure that the families are getting the food, water, and other supplies that they need. The police department has set up a good communication stream with the National Guard to handle any issues which may arise at the site itself, but as of now, we have had no problems,” states Mason.

Senator Comerford also tells us that, like Governor Healey, she believes direct help needs to come from the federal government. She is urging President Biden and Congress to act on drastic immigration reform plans to tackle the migrant crisis impacting Massachusetts and the entire country.

