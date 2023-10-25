MassDOT: teen crash deaths highest in over a decade

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Startling new statistics reveal teen car crash deaths in the Bay State have reached the highest levels in over a decade. In 2022, Massachusetts saw the highest number of fatal teen car crashes in 15 years.

In data from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, 49 people between the ages of 16 and 19 died in car crashes in 2022. The previous record from the data tracking crashes since 2002 occurred in 2008 when 56 teen drivers died.

AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop told Western Mass News that the cause of the accidents in this age group is exactly what you would expect.

“One is driver inattention, so that’s texting and driving, using our phones. Teens and even older adults face timing or streaming while they’re driving, so that means their attention is not on the road and that’s more likely to cause a crash,” Schieldrop said.

Some of the other causes of these fatal crashes include failure to yield, speeding, and following too closely. While these may seem like habits you would associate with an inexperienced driver, Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told us that bad driving habits from older generations could inspire teen drivers to act recklessly on the road.

“If you want your teen to be safe on the road, then you should really practice what you preach. You shouldn’t be on your phone or doing other things even if you have more experience driving,” Walsh said.

“A lot of what’s going on is that teens are emulating adults, so if you’re the type of parent or caregiver that expresses road rage, you speed, you tailgate, and yell and scream at other people on the roadway, your teen is going to copy that behavior,” Schieldrop added.

Walsh noted these fatal crashes are mostly preventable. He said avoiding distractions like cell phones can be the difference between life and death.

“You need to put it down, you need to get from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’. If you’re going on a trip, stop somewhere, don’t pick it up at the red lights or stop signs because that is still distracted driving,” Walsh explained.

Walsh added that another method to prevent distracted driving is to put your phone in your trunk to remove the temptation of reaching for it altogether.

