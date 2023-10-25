Surprise Squad
MGM Springfield, Mass. AG reach settlement over wage and hour violations

By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you worked at MGM Springfield, there’s a chance the casino owes you money.

Following a multiyear investigation, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office has reached a settlement with the casino that totaled $6,839,287 in the form of restitution and penalties for wage and hour violations.

The A.G.’s office said those violations range from failure to pay minimum wage to tipped employees, failure to pay overtime wages, unlawful tip retention by management, failure to make timely payments of wages, and failure to provide paid earned sick time.

The investigation began in October 2018 when the Fair Labor Division of the A.G.’s office began receiving complaints from MGM employees.

Over 2,000 workers were impacted in total and the A.G.’s office noted that most were service employees earning hourly wages including table game dealers, banquet servers, bartenders, ushers, kitchen staff, casino floor and hotel staff, warehouse personnel, cleaners, and security guards.

Dara Cohen, MGM Springfield’s director of regional corporate communications, responded to the investigation and said:

“We take our compliance obligations seriously and have made proactive updates since 2019 to address this issue. We will continue to invest in training and regular reviews of our policies and procedures to ensure ongoing compliance.”

