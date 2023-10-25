Springfield College hosts college and career fair

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - October is College and Career Awareness Month and to help local students prepare for the future, Springfield College partnered with Springfield Public Schools to host a college and career fair.

The event started around 8 a.m. and ran until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Over 1,000 students were set to attend and meet with representatives from over 60 colleges, universities, and local community resources.

