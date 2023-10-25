Surprise Squad
Springfield Police seek suspect in alleged credit card, identity fraud

Investigators are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in credit card...
Investigators are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in credit card and identity fraud.(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Investigators are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in credit card and identity fraud.

Springfield Police said that the suspect made several bank withdrawls from someone else’s account between October 7 and October 10 at TD Bank on the 1800 block of Boston Road. They noted that the alleged fraud totaled over $1,200

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

