Town by Town: ‘Bikes Fight Cancer’ donates to local hospital, Dakin Humane Society gift, road construction

Town by town is taking you to Northampton, West Springfield and Ludlow.

The organization “Bikes Fight Cancer,” donated $46,000 to the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

A check presentation was held at the hospital on Monday at noon.

“Bikes Fight Cancer” has been organizing and participating in charity rides for several years.

But this year they’ve been able to expand their impact locally.

”Just recently we got our non-profit status and now are able to actually support local organizations who are helping people who are financially impacted by cancer and this is the first check we’ve been able to cut for a worthy organization, worthy partner,” said Meghan Morin, founder of Bikes Fight Cancer.

In their first year, the non-profit has raised over $190,000 for cancer research and cancer services by engaging cyclists to fundraise and participate in various events.

A Springfield family-owned business made a large donation to the Dakin Humane Society Monday.

The donation is coming from Lift truck Parts & Service Inc., located in West Springfield.

The money will go towards supporting the needs of the Dakin Humane Society and all the animals in their care.

Lastly, some construction projects are in the works in Ludlow that could lead to some delays.

The town has begun sidewalk repair on East, Sewall, and Lockland Streets.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ludlow has also begun another paving project on Elizabeth Drive and Justina Circle.

Officials are warning all drivers to expect delays in those areas.

