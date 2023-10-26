Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Contractor dies after falling 6 floors in industrial accident at distillery

A contractor working at the Brown-Foreman Distillery in Kentucky died after falling six floors.
A contractor working at the Brown-Foreman Distillery in Kentucky died after falling six floors.(Chris Stowe/WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway, Mark Stevens and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities say a worker in Kentucky died after an industrial accident at a distillery this week.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, crews were called to the Brown-Forman Distillery at Dixie Highway and Garland Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

LFD Capt. Donovan Sims said firefighters were told by a witness that a man had fallen from the sixth floor of the building.

According to first responders, the man, later identified by his wife as 53-year-old Mark Gibson, died before they were able to provide medical aid.

Elizabeth Conway, a Brown-Forman spokesperson, said Gibson was a contractor doing work at the plant.

Sims said the area of the building where the accident happened was under repair.

Gibson’s wife said he was a mason for Schnell Contractors, which is currently doing brickwork at the facility.

His family told WAVE that he was a hard worker, and they were shocked by the news of his death. They believe a supervisor made a mistake leading to Gibson’s fall.

Officials said Gibson’s death remains under investigation.

The 53-year-old worked for Schnell Contractors since 1999 and leaves behind one child, according to his family.

Conway said the Brown-Forman team extends their condolences to the Gibson family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
The town of Hadley and its police department are stepping up.
Massachusetts’s Migrant Crisis continues with more towns offering emergency shelters
Eden Scene
2 Bodies found in Vermont while investigating missing Massachusetts’s men

Latest News

People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
Ryan McNutt
Officials announce resignation of Palmer town manager
Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing. (CNN/Pool via Local...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Maine shooting news conference
Northwestern State has canceled its football season in the wake of a player’s shooting death.
University cancels its football season, head coach resigns after player dies in shooting