Retired corrections officer discusses search for Maine shooting suspect

LEWISTON, ME (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the search for the suspect in the deadly Lewiston, Maine shooting continues, one retired corrections officer shared that timing and resources are imperative during situations like these.

“This particular suspect, as we know it, he has prior military experience, which is already a heightened sense of alertness for our law enforcement personnel. They’re essentially going to have to capitalize on somebody that has equal if not more training than they do,” said Jennifer Feitel, a criminal justice professor at American International College (AIC) in Springfield, MA and a retired corrections officer.

A suspect remains at large following the deadly shooting in Maine that left 18 people dead and 13 people injured. Several law enforcement leaders from across New England have offered their support to find the suspect, 40-year-old Robert Card.

“When we asked for anything, the answer is a big yes, period. Tactical teams, response teams, full blown investigative units, detective units that have come from multiple states, whether it’s the commissioners from Vermont and New Hampshire reaching out, Massachusetts saying ‘What do you need Mike? What can we do for the state of Maine?’” said Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck

On a local level, Western Mass News spoke with Feitel, who has 20 years of experience and is now a criminal justice professor at AIC. She told us it is imperative to be strategic during the manhunt, given the suspect’s military experience and mental wellbeing.

“It’s very important that information is processed early, especially if a behavior analyst can get involved and possibly giving law enforcement information regarding how this person is going to behave in the next couple of minutes, hours, and going on for even longer periods of time,” Feitel added.

Feitel said it is critical for the public to remain vigilant and to report anything suspicious they see to police. She also shared some of the challenges law enforcement might face as they continue their search for the suspect.

“Getting in contact with potential family members that are associated with the suspect because the suspect might have someone else that they’re communicating with, possible hideouts, hideaways. Maybe, they have more access to more weapons that law enforcement is unfamiliar with at this time,” Feitel explained. “They probably know the area better than the law enforcement especially the law enforcement that’s coming from other areas like our federal government – SWAT teams and so forth.”

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has ordered that United States and Massachusetts flags be lowered to half-staff at all state building through Monday, October 30 in accordance with President Biden’s proclamation to honor the Maine shooting victims. She added in a statement

“We are lowering the flags in Massachusetts to express our deep sadness and sympathy for the victims, their families, and all those impacted by the mass shooting in Maine. It is also an expression of our strong support and gratitude for the brave members of law enforcement and medical professionals who are responding to this tragedy and treating victims.” “I spoke with Governor Janet Mills last night to offer our support. The Massachusetts State Police are in contact with their counterparts in Maine, monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to respond as needed. Our hospitals are treating patients transferred to Massachusetts. New England is a close-knit community, and we are coming together to support our neighbors during this heartbreaking time.”

