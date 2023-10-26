Surprise Squad
Former FBI member explains ways to protect yourself during active shooter situations

Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP...
Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Raegan Loughrey, Ryan Trowbridge and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass shootings in public places like the one in Maine puts personal safety in question.

“If you feel your life is in danger, hear what sounds like a gunshot, don’t question it, don’t hesitate, just move,” said Dr. Greg Vecchi, director of training for SafeDefend and former chief of the FBI Behavioral Science Unit.

Escape, evade, and engage is what Vecchi told Western Mass News are the key defenses when dealing with an active shooter situation. Vecchi advised that you listen and look around before deciding the best option. He emphasized that these are not linear steps and you should only pick the ones that your instincts tell you will best keep you safe. Vecchi said if you decide to run or escape, make sure you know your exits.

“Because if you find out that say, the door is locked, doors barricaded, or the bad guy, the offender’s there, you should be able to think very quickly to move to the next door,” Vecchi noted. “If you hear a gunshot and the offender, the gunshot sound is near the door and you don’t know of any other doors, then you’re going to have to think about evading.”

Vecchi also said that if you decide to evade or barricade yourself from the suspect, try to find a door that locks from the inside

“A locked door has been shown to prevent these attacks from happening. In fact, as far as I know, there has, through the research, there’s really never been an incident where an offender, an active shooter, has blown through a locked door. They just move onto the next target,” Vecchi explained.

In the event that the shooter does find a way in, move to the corner furthest from his eyesight when he first walks in.

“…And then be ready in the event, he does make it in there, to engage him into attack any appendage, any arm, his head. Everybody should be ready to use whatever they have at hand as an improvised weapon - broken ceramic coffee, cups, fire extinguisher,” Vecchi added.

If there is no lock, use heavy items to barricade the door. Also, make sure you turn off lights and silence your phone and, once you’re safe, call for help. Vecchi told us engaging or fighting the offender should be a last resort.

“Under no circumstances should someone other than law enforcement take it upon themselves to attack the attacker,” Vecchi said.

Vecchi suggested having a conversation with your kids, so they know how to respond if they ever find themselves in this situation.

“It’s no different than you tell your daughter or, you know, your wife to when they park to park under a lighter area close to the building, walk out and look around the car before you get in,” Vecchi said.

Vecchi added that most victims in these situations die from bleeding rather than gunshots themselves. He advised knowing how to create some sort of tourniquet and apply pressure to keep the person or yourself alive until the event is over and first responders can respond.

