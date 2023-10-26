How do Massachusetts gun laws compare to Maine?

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Gun laws and how they differ state to state come into focus at a time like after the mass shootings in Lewsiton, Maine. Maine is a constitutional carry state and, as of 2015, people over the age of 21 with limited exceptions can have a gun without a permit.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families and the loss of life, the senseless loss of life in Maine,” said Massachusetts State Representative Carlos Gonzalez

Gonzalez reacted to the deadly mass shootings in Maine Wednesday night at a time when conversations about gun control and reform legislation are happening nationwide.

Western Mass News is taking a deeper look at current gun laws in Massachusetts and how they compare in Maine. In Maine, anyone over the age of 21, who is not prohibited from possessing a gun, can carry a firearm without a permit or background check. The age is lowered to 18 for anyone on active duty or honorably discharged member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard.

Massachusetts has stricter policies.

“You have to take a firearms course and you bring that certification with you to your local police department and you apply after filling out a packet of paperwork on your credential’s history and so forth,” said Ware, MA Police Chief Shawn Crevier.

it’s important to note that, in recent years, a yellow flag law was enacted in Maine, designed to seize guns from people viewed as threats. This is different from the red flag law in Massachusetts, which allows family members or police to petition to have a person’s gun license suspended if they pose a risk of harming themselves or others. The tragedy comes a week after the Massachusetts House of Representatives voted to enhance Massachusetts’ already strict gun laws.

“We dealt with the ghost guns. Those were not illegal in Massachusetts now. It’s illegal to have ghost guns. We beefed up the red flag law, which deals with mental illness cases. It makes it easier for police chiefs, who issue the licenses, to revoke any of those licenses if they are deemed to be mentally incompetent,” said Massachusetts State Representative Bub Williams.

However, Crevier feels the state has established that the current laws work. Instead, criminals and repeat offenders need to be held accountable and offered resources for mental health and education.

“If they continue to push these new gun laws that they want with these new bills in the House, it’s going to cause someone or some organization to file a court case, and I’m afraid the SJC might rule against the state of Mass. and thus make Massachusetts a constitutional carry state,” said Crevier.

However, Williams said they have a responsibility to the people of Springfield, MA and the rest of the state.

“I have 27 murders in Springfield, more than Boston, and I’m damn sure gonna put new gun laws and stronger gun laws. We have some of the strongest gun laws in the country, but when you lose one person, it’s not enough,” said Williams.

Western Mass News has also reached out to the Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts in the wake of the Maine shootings. In a statement, they tol us in part:

“The goal is calling on federal, state, and local officials to end their crusades against the lawful Second Amendment community and seriously address the matter at hand severe mental health.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.