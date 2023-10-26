Surprise Squad
Eashampton Police speak on K-9 support used in manhunt for Maine shooting suspect

We spoke to Beaulieu, a K-9 officer in Eastampton following the shootings. He says police dogs are valuable during manhunts like the one underway in Maine.
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eighteen people were killed and 13 people injured in a mass shooting at two locations in Maine, which sent sending shockwaves throughout New England. An extensive search for the suspect, Robert Card, involves numerous state, federal, and local resources coming together.

“Our teams in Easthampton are nationally certified American police work dogs, so if we were requested to go to a place like Maine, we would be certified to track or use whatever needs the dog has,” said Easthampton, MA Police Detective Andrew Beaulieu.

Beaulieu, a K-9 officer for the Eastampton, MA Police Department, said police dogs are valuable during manhunts like the one underway in Maine.

“K-9s are a great locating tool in law enforcement. They can be used in conjunction with other tools, such as drones or airwing, things of that nature, but their noses are so incredible. They can smell human odor and follow it for pretty extensive distances,” said Beaulieu.

Massachusetts is offering its full support. Governor Maura Healey ordered flags lowered to half-staff statewide to express support and sympathy for the victims. Massachusetts State Police also offered their resources and said in a statement, in part:

“Massachusetts State Police Colonel John Mawn has been in contact with his counterparts from Maine to assess and coordinate capabilities for providing mutual aid to the Maine State Police...Massachusetts State Police assets stand ready for deployment if requested.”

“Thus far, a Massachusetts State Trooper assigned to our Bomb Squad and his K9 partner have responded to the Lewiston area in his capacity as an ATF Task Force Officer.”

Meanwhile, Beaulieu told us they are ready to offer assistance if needed.

“When you have a high profile incident like this, you’re probably going to get state and federal resources, but if we were requested via mutual aid, that tool we spoke about, we would definitely check our availability to do that and try to help with whatever we could,” said Beaulieu.

Law enforcement is encouraging the public to remain vigilant as the suspect remains on the loose and to report anything suspicious to police.

