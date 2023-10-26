Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Mental health challenges can surface following mass shootings, traumatic events

Mental Health challenges can follow traumatic events like the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine,
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mental Health challenges can follow traumatic events like the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, which also marked another mass shooting in the United States. With this type of news often comes numbness, sadness, and fear, but Dr. Diedre Hussey, the behavioral health clinical supervisor at the Baystate Family Advocacy Center in Springfield, MA, warned of other reactions.

“Some people may have grief reactions. Some may have physical symptoms, like really bad headaches, stomach aches, or you maybe see people with more depressive or almost developing what we call post-traumatic stress symptoms. Maybe, a lot of intrusive thoughts or images trying to imagine what happened, especially with how we can be inundated with pictures and images in the news or people maybe be more on edge or hyper alert,” Hussey said.

Hussey told Western Mass News that all of those reactions are normal, especially when dealing with the aftermath of such tragedies. She recommended that everyone, whether directly impacted by the shooting or not, should reach out to a mental health therapist for resources to help, especially when kids and teenagers are involved.

“I think really validating the fear of going to a bowling alley or other areas, you know, where kids would typically go, that can be scary right?” Hussey added.

“I think is really scary. I think these can be really scary conversations because it’s affecting us, either as caregivers, professionals, educators, those who work with children, but knowing that these things could be impacting us as well, I think that makes the conversation really hard.”

Hussey added that, through the recovery process following a mass shooting, mental health and gun violence are often linked together. It’s a common thought, she said, that could lead to discrimination and stigma around mental illness.

“When there is an event like this, it is so distressing and we are experiencing these kind of post-trauma reactions and everyone is really heightened, those become linked very quickly when they shouldn’t be, right?” Hussey noted. “When we’re talking about these issues, we really wanna think about policies and data as it relates to gun violence and how when we think about policies and data when related to mental health and then have conversations about them together, rather than just immediately linking that these are always the case.”

Hussey also recommended limiting social media exposure, establishing a healthy routine, and connecting with people who make you feel safe to protect your mental health.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
The town of Hadley and its police department are stepping up.
Massachusetts’s Migrant Crisis continues with more towns offering emergency shelters
Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
Eden Scene
2 Bodies found in Vermont while investigating missing Massachusetts’s men

Latest News

An unannounced situation like the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine can impact one’s mental...
Traumatic events can have impact on one’s physical health
Officials in Greenfield are taking new steps to combat the opioid crisis by installing naloxone...
Greenfield installs naloxone boxes in four city locations
Western Mass News had a visit from the sophomores and seniors from Pathfinder Regional...
Pathfinder students take part in Future Media Leaders tour
To ensure communities are safely discarding their old medications, police departments across...
National Prescription Take Back Day scheduled for Saturday
Children's mental health
Experts discuss ways to talk to your kids about Maine mass shooting