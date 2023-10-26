South Hadley man sentenced for hitting, killing couple with vehicle in Easthampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A South Hadley man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly Easthampton crash.

On Wednesday, 65-year-old Stuart Larkin was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, which will be suspended for five years while he is on probation.

The sentence came after Larkin pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection with the deaths of Edward Hanlon, 81, and Ilona Murray, 60, who were hit and killed while crossing Northampton Street (Route 10) in Easthampton in August 2, 2022 after getting off of a PVTA bus.

Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Matthew Thomas, who asked for two years in a house of correction, representing one year for each of the victims, wrote in a sentencing memo on Wednesday:

“While we understand Mr. Larkin feels badly for the killing of Mr. Hanlon and Ms. Murray and commend him for cooperating with the police during the initial stages of the investigation, we cannot ignore the loss felt by the family of the deceased and the loss to the community in general.”

“The killing in this case, as is often the case in a negligent killing, was of good people by a good person.”

Defense attorney Joseph Bernard asked for a suspended sentence and no direct jail time because his client was remorseful about the incident. “What we saw here was truly an accident,” Bernard reportedly said in court.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, explained that the sentence means that Larkin will not serve any jail time so long as he stays out of trouble with law enforcement. Judge Jacklyn Connly also ordered that Larkin perform 200 hours of community service to honor of the victims and their families.

