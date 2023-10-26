Springfield man arrested on drug charge, outstanding warrants

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man has been arrested after a police investigation earlier this week.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers reportedly saw 23-year-old John Cruz of Springfield near the intersection of High and School Streets around 4:10 p.m. Monday. Those officers knew that Cruz had outstanding warrants.

When he spotted police, Cruz reportedly allegedly ran away and tossed a plastic bag filled with crack cocaine. He reportedly tripped and fell during, which allowed officers to take him into custody.

Investigators recovered the bag that Cruz allegedly tossed and found that it had approximately 90 grams of crack cocaine inside of it. Over $2,660 in cash was also seized from Cruz.

Cruz was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine (36 to 100 grams), as well as the two outstanding warrants.

