Springfield officials partner with state supplier diversity office

Mayor Sarno and other officials announced a partnership with the state supplier diversity office early Monday evening.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mayor Sarno and other officials announced partnership with the state supplier diversity office early Monday evening.

This announcement means the city of Springfield will now offer state certification for local diverse and small businesses.

”You’re gonna be able to get these contracts and make sure that the minorities are represented, women are represented,” explained Judith Crowell, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. “This is such an exciting time for our city.”

”Today is very transformative just for people who are looking to get into government contracts and to do something that makes their business go to the next level,” expressed Asiala Rivera, Founder of CRR Freight Logistics.

Monday’s announcement took place at Springfield City Hall on Monday afternoon.

