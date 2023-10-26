UMass Amherst Pro-Palestinian protests continue into second day

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pro-Palestinian protests continue into their second day at UMass Amherst.

Students there demanding the university change its stance on the ongoing war overseas as well as cut ties with certain organizations they say benefit from war.

After nearly 60 students were arrested last night for criminal trespassing, one student we spoke with says while energy is low, morale is high as they continue to demand change from their administration.

More than two weeks after Hamas’ initial attack on Israel, hundreds of UMass Amherst students protested amid the ongoing war calling for a cease-fire in Israel.

Thursday, a few dozen stood outside Whitmore Hall compared to yesterday when more than 500 students and faculty held signs, chanted, and protested against Israel’s siege of Gaza and also called the university to cut ties with companies, like Raytheon, who they say profit off of wars.

“We can’t choose where students go to work but we can control the amount the war industry has on this campus and that’s what we’re asking for, the end of the partnerships with military contractors,” said Ava Hawkes, a UMass Senior.

She says a group of negotiators met with Chancellor Javier Reyes to discuss their demands but left that conversation disappointed after Chancellor Reyes did not agree to their requests.

Last night, a spokesperson from the university told us in a statement:

“The protestors’ specific demands do not align with the university’s publicly stated positions and policies.”

Hawkes and others say between Wednesday and Thursday, they’ve been here for hours. And while they’re not sure how much longer this all will last. She says they want to work with the administration to come up with a solution.

