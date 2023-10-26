Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

UMass hockey off to hot start ahead of games against conference rival

Photo of the UMass Hockey practice facility at the Mullins Center
Photo of the UMass Hockey practice facility at the Mullins Center(Western Mass News)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass Amherst ice hockey team has had a hot start to their regular season, including three wins against ranked opponents. Now, the Minutemen are gearing for a massive two-game series against a big Hockey East conference rival.

For UMass hockey, this season is about redemption. After winning the national championship in 2021, then last year’s 13-17-5 performance, the Minutemen have, so far, answered in a big way and have taken four of their first five contests. It’s a start that has impressed head coach Greg Carvel.

“(We) made a lot of changes in a lot of positive ways, a lot of change in players, and so far, so good. The team is moving in a real good direction,” Carvel said.

The Minutemen has 13 new players on the team. After a 7-2 blowout loss against sixth-ranked Michigan on October 13, UMass knocked off the Wolverines the next day with a 6-3 victory.

That was followed by last weekend’s sweep over #19/20 Minnesota State. Forward Liam Gorman, a graduate transfer from Princeton, told Western Mass News that strong leadership has played a key role.

“It’s always really good to start on a strong note and really try to keep building the rest of the way. It’s always easier to start off when you have a really good start,” Gorman said.

Now, UMass has another ranked opponent to face this weekend as they take on Boston University in a home-and-home series starting Friday night in Boston.

“We need to play big and fast and play as hard as we can,” Carvel explained.

Gorman acknowledged that the chemistry has been great and they must stick to the game plan moving forward.

“You want to approach every game the same way, no matter who you’re playing against. It’s always something special to be going against an in-conference team that’s ranked, obviously,” Gorman added.

There are also 27 NHL draft picks between the two squads during the two games. With the team back on home ice later in the weekend, Carvel expects not just a good performance, but also a great crowd.

“They’re people that deserve the support, especially from our community on-campus and in the town. It’s always fun to play Hockey East rivals and we got a good one this weekend.”

UMass’s next home game is Saturday night against ninth-ranked Boston University as the Minutemen continue their quest for their second-ever national championship.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
The town of Hadley and its police department are stepping up.
Massachusetts’s Migrant Crisis continues with more towns offering emergency shelters
Eden Scene
2 Bodies found in Vermont while investigating missing Massachusetts’s men

Latest News

We have more Week 7 Highlights from across the area.
Week 7: Girl’s Soccer, Football
Week 7 was an exciting week and we got highlights from multiple games from across the area.
Week 7: Boy’s Soccer, Football
The Lions of the Ludlow boy’s soccer team have been roaring all year.
Ludlow Boy’s Soccer continues to roar in the regular season
Week 6 of Friday Night Frenzy featured several high school football games from across the area.
Week 6 Football: Amherst vs. Northampton, Holyoke vs. Minnechaug, Ludlow vs. South Hadley, Sprinfield Inter. vs. Smith Voc., Westfield vs. Springfield Central