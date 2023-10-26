Warm Temps Continue into Start of the Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our stretch of mid-fall warmth continues through tomorrow. Temperatures soared to 80 degrees yesterday in Springfield and Chicopee, breaking the high temperature record set in 1947 at Westover! We saw plenty of sunshine, light breezes and comfortable humidity. What a day!

We will see mostly sunny skies by today with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 70′s to near 80. We may even near the record high of 81 at Westover!

We stay mild with clouds increasing tonight. Temperatures will once again only fall into the 50′s.

We have one more warm day on tap for tomorrow with temperatures once again well into the 70′s. Morning clouds with a weak front will move through in the morning with a spot shower, but lots of sunshine will prevail along with a healthy breeze out of the west. Temperatures will once again sore into the 70′s nearing the record of 77 at Westover. Westerly breezes may gust to 20-25mph at times.

A cold front will move southward Saturday night, ushering in colder, but seasonable air for Sunday. Still a bit of shock to the system with temperatures staying in the 50′s. Clouds increase quickly with showers moving in late in the morning or early afternoon. Rain becomes more likely Sunday afternoon into Monday morning as the front stalls and low pressure moves up from the southwest. Rain doesn’t look too heavy, and we may only end up with a half inch to 1 inch by Monday afternoon.

Showers taper off Monday afternoon or evening and the coldest air mass of the season dives in on gusty northwest breezes Monday night. An upper-level trough will be moving overhead with below normal temperatures for Halloween, but weak surface high pressure will bring some sunshine. Temperatures may not make it to 50 Tuesday and for Trick or Treating, expect calm, dry and chilly weather! Cold air lingers to start November and we may have to keep an eye on a coastal low for Wednesday with could bring rain or even wet snow to some!

