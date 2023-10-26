Westfield State no longer being considered for emergency family shelter

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield State University is no longer being considered for an emergency family shelter.

The Massachusetts Office of Housing and Livable Communities released a statement that said, in part, that “After thorough evaluation and discussion, the Healey-Driscoll Administration is no longer considering repurposing Lammers Hall at Westfield State University as an emergency family shelter at this time.”

The department added that it is due to a number of factors including costs, size, and location as they enter a new phase of the shelter system.

State Sen. John Velis, who represents Westfield and was recently activated by the Massachusetts National Guard to help with the state’s emergency assistance shelter program, noted in a statement:

“Simply put, putting an emergency shelter in the heart of a campus defies all logic and reasoning. And unlike buildings considered at some other institutions like Salem State University, Lammers Hall also lacks access to critical services and is fully inadequate to serve as an emergency shelter...I’ve always felt that it was misguided to attempt to solve one problem – the federal government’s inability to mitigate an immigration crisis – by exacerbating another problem, namely, requiring higher education to deviate from their core mission of educating students.”

