105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell home she built

A Middleton, Wisconsin, woman’s niece decorated her 105-year-old aunt’s property after they said it was sold without their knowledge, similar to the Disney film "Up."
By Marcus Aarsvold and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Middleton woman’s niece decorated her 105-year-old aunt’s property after they said it was sold without their knowledge, similar to the Disney film “Up.”

Jane Kohlman’s goal is to put up 105 pink balloons near her aunt’s house on University Avenue in Middleton to remind people to fully understand any document they sign before putting their names on it.

Emilie Novotny, 105, said she did not fully understand when selecting her lawyer as her power of attorney that she would also sign away her future rights to her lifelong home.

Emilie Novotny, 105, is shown with her niece Jane Kohlman.
Emilie Novotny, 105, is shown with her niece Jane Kohlman.(Marcus Aarsvold)

Twenty years after signing off her finances to a power of attorney, Novotny said the home she loves is being sold.

“I built that house and had no intention of of selling it!” Novotny said. “I don’t know where that came from that they want to sell that house! 6404 University is the home I built and it’s going to stay there!”

Novotny’s niece Kohlman compared their family’s story to the Disney animated film “Up,” where an elderly man does not approve of his home being sold. When it is, he adds balloons to it and floats away.

“I came here to care for her in her last years,” Kohlman said. “Did I think that I was going to let her house be sold? Never. Never ever.”

Kohlman has been caring for her aunt since 2013.

Jane Kohlman’s goal is to put up 105 pink balloons near her aunt’s house on University Avenue...
Jane Kohlman’s goal is to put up 105 pink balloons near her aunt’s house on University Avenue in Middleton, Wisconsin, to remind people to fully understand any document they sign before putting their names on it.(Marcus Aarsvold)

She said, basically, at this point their hands are tied. According to Wisconsin law, the transaction is legal.

“If you knew you were signing a document in 2001 that gave your agent the authority to sell your home, would you have signed that document?” Kohlman asked Novotny. “No, of course not,” Novotny said.

Kohlman shared their story to prevent others from making the same mistake. She also wants people interested to bring balloons and help decorate the trees. She also plans to leave out a notepad and pen at their address for anyone to write notes for Novotny.

“I’m crushed, heartbroken, disillusioned, feel like a failure, and if there were anymore adjectives that I could throw in there I probably would,” Kohlman said. “I feel like I let her down.”

It’s not that Novotny doesn’t have a home. She enjoys living in an assisted living center.

“Oh, I don’t feel 105,” Novotny said. “When I can dance, I’m happy.”

Still, she said she wished her home’s story had a different ending and stayed within the family.

Kohlman said they’ve hired a new legal team to try and fight the sale. The closing is supposed to happen Tuesday.

