Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men

Eden Scene
Eden Scene(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities late Thursday said the bodies of two men discovered in Eden have been identified as two Massachusetts 21-year-olds who disappeared last week.

Vermont State Police say Jahim Solomon of Pittsfield, and Eric White of Chicopee, died of gunshot wounds to the head and that the manner of both of their deaths are homicides.

Jahim Solomon and Eric White
Jahim Solomon and Eric White(Vermont State Police)

Police say the pair disappeared under “suspicious circumstances” while traveling through Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe. Their bodies were found Wednesday in different locations in a wooded area off the Albany Road adjacent to the Wild Branch Wildlife Management Area.

Police Wednesday said are looking into a number of leads -- including issuing a search warrant at an Albany home -- and that it is a complicated case involving many people. They have so far released no information about what the pair were doing in Vermont or possible motives for their murder.

Police say they believe it was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Related Stories:

Vt. authorities stretched thin with back-to-back homicide investigations

Police investigating 2 bodies found in Eden

Police search for two missing Massachusetts men

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
The town of Hadley and its police department are stepping up.
Massachusetts’s Migrant Crisis continues with more towns offering emergency shelters
Eden Scene
2 Bodies found in Vermont while investigating missing Massachusetts’s men

Latest News

Robert Card, 40, is accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others after opening fire at a...
Army reservist explains impact of Maine suspect’s military training on manhunt
An unannounced situation like the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine can impact one’s mental...
Traumatic events can have impact on one’s physical health
Officials in Greenfield are taking new steps to combat the opioid crisis by installing naloxone...
Greenfield installs naloxone boxes in four city locations
Western Mass News had a visit from the sophomores and seniors from Pathfinder Regional...
Pathfinder students take part in Future Media Leaders tour
To ensure communities are safely discarding their old medications, police departments across...
National Prescription Take Back Day scheduled for Saturday