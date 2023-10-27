Army reservist explains impact of Maine suspect’s military training on manhunt

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The search to find the suspect in the deadly shooting in Maine continued for a second day. Robert Card, 40, is accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others after opening fire at a local bar and bowling alley Wednesday night. We have learned that he is a petroleum specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve. Massachusetts State Senator John Velis, also an Army reservist, weighed in on the latest developments.

“For folks in the reserve and those in the guard, it’s a lot more challenging to know what’s going on in that service member’s life,” Velis said.

Local state and federal leaders are continuing their search for Card at several locations in Lewiston and surrounding towns.

“What will happen in this particular location today, we will be putting divers in the water along the river, which you see here, and that’s going to look like a couple different things,” said Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck.

Velis told Western Mass News that the level of training Card may have received from the military is most likely limited in regard to helping himself hide and survive in the woods.

“In the military, the training, in many instances, is determined by what your job is,” Velis added. “Based on what his job is and what I know of his military history, there would have been no specialized training because there was no need for it in what he was doing.”

