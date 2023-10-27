Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Army Reservist explains why the military didn’t know of Card’s possible mental health issues

Authorities say Card is an army reservist and was recently committed to a mental health facility after threatening to shoot up a military base this summer.
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Day 2 of the search for Robert Card continued Friday. he is accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 on Maine Wednesday night.

“Something of this magnitude, such innocent lives lost a lot of questions need to be answered about this i mean why i know Maine’s laws are different than ours but one of the things I am really curious about is when someone is in a two-week inpatient basis what was the access to firearms?” said Senator John Velis.

Authorities say Card is an army reservist and was recently committed to a mental health facility after threatening to shoot up a military base this summer.

State Senator and Army Reservist John Velis tells Western Mass News Card’s battle with mental health issues is difficult for the military to be aware of given the fact he is a reservist and not someone active in the line of duty.

“A lot of people forget this, is that the military doesn’t have eyes and ears on that person all the time. For the most part, you do your weekend of a month, and you do two weeks of AT, it’s called annual training. And unless you’re seen all of the time, behaving erratically, it is very hard to flag something,” said Velis.

One local mental health expert is also weighing in on the matter of his mental well-being and access to firearms.

“How easily accessible weapons have a significant impact on the outcome of a situation like this, that if someone with dangerous command hallucinations only can get their hands on a knife then that degree and scope of the massacre would be significantly less. I would imagine then if they can get their hands on a weapon like an assault-styled weapon,” said Kathy Mague, Vice President of the Behavioral Health Network.

As of now, the search for Card continues but investigators say they will continue their efforts through the night and beyond until they are able to locate him.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Insignia 6-Quart...
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
The town of Hadley and its police department are stepping up.
Massachusetts’s Migrant Crisis continues with more towns offering emergency shelters

Latest News

He used words like “horrifying” and “shocking” to describe what was happening in his home...
Maine Resident reacts to Deadly mass shooting that has left at least 18 dead
“It’s good that the city prospers, but it should do so taking into account every human’s...
New utilities poles being installed in middle of the sidewalk, community members react
Sunny and warm weather Saturday will change to a chilly rain by Sunday
Janna's Weekend Forecast
Many families vacation in Maine and parents in Massachusetts may be wondering how to discuss...
Experts discuss ways to talk to your kids about Maine mass shooting