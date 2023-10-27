Greenfield installs naloxone boxes in four city locations

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are taking new steps to combat the opioid crisis by installing naloxone boxes in four locations across the city.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is the lifesaving emergency medicine sprayed through the nose to combat an opioid overdose.

The boxes that contain the drug can be found at Energy Park, Hillside Park, and the two Greenfield City Hall public restrooms.

They’ll be refilled weekly by Tapestry Health.

The goal is to make the drug more available while destigmatizing opioid use disorder.

The installations come as part of the $800,000 task force to finance opioid-related fatality reduction strategies in Franklin County.

