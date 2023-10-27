Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Greenfield installs naloxone boxes in four city locations

Officials in Greenfield are taking new steps to combat the opioid crisis by installing naloxone...
Officials in Greenfield are taking new steps to combat the opioid crisis by installing naloxone boxes in four locations across the city.(KY3)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are taking new steps to combat the opioid crisis by installing naloxone boxes in four locations across the city.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is the lifesaving emergency medicine sprayed through the nose to combat an opioid overdose.

The boxes that contain the drug can be found at Energy Park, Hillside Park, and the two Greenfield City Hall public restrooms.
They’ll be refilled weekly by Tapestry Health.

The goal is to make the drug more available while destigmatizing opioid use disorder.

The installations come as part of the $800,000 task force to finance opioid-related fatality reduction strategies in Franklin County.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
The town of Hadley and its police department are stepping up.
Massachusetts’s Migrant Crisis continues with more towns offering emergency shelters
Eden Scene
2 Bodies found in Vermont while investigating missing Massachusetts’s men

Latest News

He used words like “horrifying” and “shocking” to describe what was happening in his home...
Maine Resident reacts to Deadly mass shooting that has left at least 18 dead
He used words like “horrifying” and “shocking” to describe what was happening in his home...
Maine Resident reacts to Deadly mass shooting that has left at least 18 dead
Ryan McNutt
Officials announce resignation of Palmer town manager
Robert Card, 40, is accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others after opening fire at a...
Army reservist explains impact of Maine suspect’s military training on manhunt
An unannounced situation like the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine can impact one’s mental...
Traumatic events can have impact on one’s physical health