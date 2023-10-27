Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Maine Resident reacts to Deadly mass shooting that has left at least 18 dead

He used words like “horrifying” and “shocking” to describe what was happening in his home state.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday’s attack marked the deadliest mass shooting in the country this year. Now, our team coverage continues with one Portland resident with Western Mass ties expressing fear as the manhunt continues into its second day.

He used words like “horrifying” and “shocking” to describe what was happening in his home state. He says it’s difficult to process that something like this happened so close to home.

Following Wednesday night’s shootings, when a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, killing at least 18 people residents in southern Maine have been on edge.

“It’s been horrifying.  And certainly, it does seem hard to believe that this is really happening in our state.  I know shootings have been running rampant throughout the country but it’s never happened here,” said Sam Chipman.

Chipman lives in Portland, the state’s largest city and about 35 miles south of Lewiston.

The Western New England University graduate recalled for us the moments he first learned about the shooting.

“I was with a close friend of mine and we were just horrified,” said Chipman.”The news got worse and worse and a lot of people were injured. We were all in a state of panic and in a lot of fear for sure.

Chipman says following Wednesday’s shootings, the tension throughout Maine is palpable.

“It seems like a ghost town. Portland is usually pretty vibrant,” said Chipman. “But going through Portland today, there was nobody out there.  Everyone is kind of under lock and key and just trying to stay close to their families.”

Chipman says he’s hopeful that amid the terror and chaos his home state is now facing, there will be brighter days ahead. He is confident that the people of Maine will come together and prove to be stronger and more resilient for it.

But, he does believe that the first step in healing begins with the suspect’s capture.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
The town of Hadley and its police department are stepping up.
Massachusetts’s Migrant Crisis continues with more towns offering emergency shelters
Eden Scene
2 Bodies found in Vermont while investigating missing Massachusetts’s men

Latest News

He used words like “horrifying” and “shocking” to describe what was happening in his home...
Maine Resident reacts to Deadly mass shooting that has left at least 18 dead
Thousands of Maine residents continue to shelter in place and hundreds of law enforcement are...
Wilderness expert details how Maine shooting suspect’s background has helped him elude capture
Ryan McNutt
Officials announce resignation of Palmer town manager
Robert Card, 40, is accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others after opening fire at a...
Army reservist explains impact of Maine suspect’s military training on manhunt