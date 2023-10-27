Maine Resident reacts to Deadly mass shooting that has left at least 18 dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday’s attack marked the deadliest mass shooting in the country this year. Now, our team coverage continues with one Portland resident with Western Mass ties expressing fear as the manhunt continues into its second day.

He used words like “horrifying” and “shocking” to describe what was happening in his home state. He says it’s difficult to process that something like this happened so close to home.

Following Wednesday night’s shootings, when a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, killing at least 18 people residents in southern Maine have been on edge.

“It’s been horrifying. And certainly, it does seem hard to believe that this is really happening in our state. I know shootings have been running rampant throughout the country but it’s never happened here,” said Sam Chipman.

Chipman lives in Portland, the state’s largest city and about 35 miles south of Lewiston.

The Western New England University graduate recalled for us the moments he first learned about the shooting.

“I was with a close friend of mine and we were just horrified,” said Chipman.”The news got worse and worse and a lot of people were injured. We were all in a state of panic and in a lot of fear for sure.

Chipman says following Wednesday’s shootings, the tension throughout Maine is palpable.

“It seems like a ghost town. Portland is usually pretty vibrant,” said Chipman. “But going through Portland today, there was nobody out there. Everyone is kind of under lock and key and just trying to stay close to their families.”

Chipman says he’s hopeful that amid the terror and chaos his home state is now facing, there will be brighter days ahead. He is confident that the people of Maine will come together and prove to be stronger and more resilient for it.

But, he does believe that the first step in healing begins with the suspect’s capture.

