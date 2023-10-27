Surprise Squad
National Prescription Take Back Day scheduled for Saturday

To ensure communities are safely discarding their old medications, police departments across the Bay State are collecting unused and unwanted prescriptions.(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday is National Prescription Take Back Day and to ensure communities are safely discarding their old medications, police departments across the Bay State are collecting unused and unwanted prescriptions.

Locations include Springfield Police, who will be set-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Central High School parking lot. They said that you don’t have to be a resident of the city to take part.

If you’re looking for another location, you can CLICK HERE for more information and a site near you.

