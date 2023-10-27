National Prescription Take Back Day scheduled for Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday is National Prescription Take Back Day and to ensure communities are safely discarding their old medications, police departments across the Bay State are collecting unused and unwanted prescriptions.

Locations include Springfield Police, who will be set-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Central High School parking lot. They said that you don’t have to be a resident of the city to take part.

If you’re looking for another location, you can CLICK HERE for more information and a site near you.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.