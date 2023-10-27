Surprise Squad
Officials announce resignation of Palmer town manager

Ryan McNutt
Ryan McNutt(Western Mass News / File)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Palmer town council has announced that they and town manager Ryan McNutt have agreed to accept his resignation effective immediately.

The agreement came Thursday.

The town council said that they’ll meet Monday to appoint a short-term acting town manager and discuss how to select a long-term successor.

There’s been no word on why McNutt resigned, but the council thanked him for his service and wished him the best.

