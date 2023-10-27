Officials announce resignation of Palmer town manager

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Palmer town council has announced that they and town manager Ryan McNutt have agreed to accept his resignation effective immediately.

The agreement came Thursday.

The town council said that they’ll meet Monday to appoint a short-term acting town manager and discuss how to select a long-term successor.

There’s been no word on why McNutt resigned, but the council thanked him for his service and wished him the best.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.