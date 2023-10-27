Surprise Squad
Pathfinder students take part in Future Media Leaders tour

Western Mass News had a visit from the sophomores and seniors from Pathfinder Regional...
Western Mass News had a visit from the sophomores and seniors from Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School in Palmer as part of our Future Media Leaders program.(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor and Adam Ostrow
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News had a visit from the sophomores and seniors from Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School in Palmer as part of our Future Media Leaders program.

Students received a tour of our station, as well as heard from our staff to learn first-hand about the different career paths in news, sales, marketing, and much more.

High school teachers and administrators: if you also have students interested in careers in media, look no further. You too can arrange a trip to our studios. CLICK HERE for more information.

