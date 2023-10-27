Stair railings stolen from outside Springfield elementary school
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing the railings outside of a Springfield school.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the stair railings at Balliet Elementary School on Rosewell Street were stolen between 2:45 a.m. and 6 a.m. on October 23.
Investigators also released a picture of the suspect’s vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
