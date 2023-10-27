Traumatic events can have impact on one’s physical health

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A shocking tragic shooting in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday killed 18 people and left the country in shock. An unannounced situation like that one can impact one’s mental health and, physically, heart health is at risk as well.

“The anxiety, the post-traumatic stress depression, those can set in,” said Amir Lotfi, chief of cardiology at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA.

Lotfi said that people can be impacted by their fight-or-flight response, surging the body’s epinephrin and raising blood pressure, and elevating the heart rate.

“If you are susceptible to, if you have underlying heart issues or a weakened heart muscle or narrowing your blockage, these can put significant stress on your heart and, in rare instances, can precede to either an electrical abnormality or a heart attack,” Lotfi explained.

He explained that anyone, directly involved or not, can be impacted. Other conditions that can spur from a startling scenario can include a heart attack, arrythmias, or abnormal heartbeat, and broken heart syndrome.

“Broken heart syndrome usually happens majority of the time to patients who are older. They tend to be female. It’s a sudden, acute emotional or physical event that mimics a heart attack, but there’s actually no blockage or minimal blockage in the blood vessels of the heart. Usually, if you get through the acute event, then your heart eventually recovers after four to six weeks of time,” Lotfi added.

Lotfi told Western Mass News that, over time, trauma can increase the risk of heart issues.

“The domino effect is you can have a tragic event, like you described, again extrapolating from earthquakes or hurricanes, traumatic things. The stress of the event on people, over time, can increase the risk of heart issues from the baseline you have saved from the previous year, in that environment,” Lotfi noted.

He advised that people should be mindful of their body.

“When they do happen, seeking help is crucial, making sure you take your medications. If you feel anything acutely, seek some urgent help. Don’t just say ‘Oh, I’m under stress’ especially. If you have anything with the chest, jaw, arms, immediately seek medical attention,” Lotfi said.

Lofti noted that a person’s mental health can also impact their physical health, which is why it is important to be aware of your mental state and seek help if needed.

