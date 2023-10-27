50/50 Weekend On the Way

Surprise Squad
By Janna Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Yesterday we broke our record high and today we’ve come very close! Highs this afternoon have made it back into the 70s and even 80 in the lower valley with mainly sunny skies and light breezes.

We keep fair skies this evening and remain mostly clear overnight. Light southerly breezes continue tonight, and dew points should stay in the low 50s, so temperatures will too. A little fog can’t be ruled out early Saturday morning.

We have one more warm day on tap for tomorrow with temperatures once again well into the 70′s and low 80s for the lower valley-likely breaking the high temp record of 77. We will have plenty of sunshine back for the day, with some scattered to patchy clouds moving through with a cold front. Westerly breezes increase to around 10-15mph and wind remains brisk into Saturday night, ushering in cooler air.

Temperatures fall back to the 40s by Sunday morning, which will feel like a shock to the system after highs around 80 Saturday afternoon! Low pressure approaches from the southwest and clouds increase late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Showers may develop as early as Sunday morning, then a steadier rain is likely in the afternoon. Rain should stay light overall and continue into Monday, tapering off by the evening. Most will see a half to 1 inch total through Monday night.

The coldest air mass of the season dives in on gusty northwest breezes Monday night. An upper-level trough will be moving overhead with below normal temperatures for Halloween, but weak surface high pressure will bring some sunshine. Temperatures may not make it to 50 Tuesday and for Trick or Treating, expect calm, dry and chilly weather! Cold air lingers to start November and we may have to keep an eye on a coastal low for Wednesday with could bring rain or even wet snow to some!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

