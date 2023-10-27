Wilderness expert details how Maine shooting suspect’s background has helped him elude capture

(WGGB/WSHM) - As law enforcement searches the Maine woods, Western Mass News spoke with a local wilderness instructor to shed some light on how the suspect’s background could help him survive.

The search for Robert Card is on its second day and even with the suspect’s military training, one local expert tells me it is still going to be difficult for Card to survive in the woods long-term.

Thousands of Maine residents continue to shelter in place and hundreds of law enforcement are actively aiding in the search for the 40-year-old suspect, which is now extending by air, water, and on foot.

Card is a certified firearms instructor, U.S. Army reservist, and native to Maine. All Things Local wilderness instructor Jeffrey Hatch tells Western Mass News that could give him the knowledge and skills to hide.

But even with those advantages, Hatch still believes Card faces a low chance of survival.

“His survivability is probably pretty low because like I said, it takes a lot of skill and a lot of preparation to take off in the woods and live there long-term. I think his survivability [on a scale] from a one to a ten is probably at a 3,” said Hatch

Hatch says finding food, shelter, and battling Mother Nature are all serious challenges. Card will soon face it if he hasn’t already. And while Hatch says his military training may help keep him alive, it’ll be no match for law enforcement’s technology and manpower.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.