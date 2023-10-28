1 dead, 1 hospitalized following double-shooting at Worcester State University

WORCESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass. State Police are investigating a double-shooting took place at Worcester State University on Saturday morning.

According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr., at around 2:30 a.m. officers were on scene for reports of a shooting at the campus and found two gunshot victims.

Officials said one of the victims has died while the other underwent surgery at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Preliminary investigation suggests this incident was the result of an altercation, a potential suspect is now in custody.

Interim Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier revealed one person was arrested near the scene where a firearm was also recovered. The individual is being charged with trespassing and possession of a firearm.

Worcester State has issued a campus-wide shelter in place, asking students to stay indoors.

The university also cancelled all of Saturday’s on and off campus events.

If you or anyone has any information about the shooting, or photos or video around the areas of Wasylean Hall and Sheehan Hall, you are asked to contact Worcester Police and State Police, the latter of whom can be contacted at 508-829-8326.

