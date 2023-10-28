Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following double-shooting at Worcester State University

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORCESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass. State Police are investigating a double-shooting took place at Worcester State University on Saturday morning.

According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr., at around 2:30 a.m. officers were on scene for reports of a shooting at the campus and found two gunshot victims.

Officials said one of the victims has died while the other underwent surgery at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Preliminary investigation suggests this incident was the result of an altercation, a potential suspect is now in custody.

Interim Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier revealed one person was arrested near the scene where a firearm was also recovered. The individual is being charged with trespassing and possession of a firearm.

Worcester State has issued a campus-wide shelter in place, asking students to stay indoors.

The university also cancelled all of Saturday’s on and off campus events.

If you or anyone has any information about the shooting, or photos or video around the areas of Wasylean Hall and Sheehan Hall, you are asked to contact Worcester Police and State Police, the latter of whom can be contacted at 508-829-8326.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Insignia 6-Quart...
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell home she built
Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men

Latest News

Crews in Springfield helped reunite an animal with it’s owner on Friday.
Springfield firefighters rescue cat from storm drain
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man hospitalized, after being hit by car on State Street in Springfield
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police respond to serious crash on I-90 west in Westfield
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in locating three missing teens.
Westfield Police have located 3 missing teens