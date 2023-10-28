Maine Mass Shooter, Robert Card, found dead after a two-day search

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The man accused of killing at least 18 people in two mass shootings back on Wednesday is dead.

We are learning tonight that Robert Card, the man at the center of the dayslong manhunt, appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Now, officials say ‘Now is the time to heal.’

“I stand here tonight to simply report Maine State Police found the body of Robert Card in Lisbon. He is dead,” said Gov. of Maine, Janet Mills.

Maine State Police held a press conference Friday night to inform the public of the suspect’s death.

Officials say Robert Card’s body was found at 7:45 Friday evening in the woods near Lisbon, eight miles from Lewiston.

The 40-year-old was the subject of a dayslong manhunt that followed two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday.

After police say Card opened fire at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine killing at least 18 people and wounding more than a dozen more in his path.

The victims range in age from 14 to 76 years old.

Card was a U.S. Army reservist who underwent a mental health evaluation in mid-July after he began acting erratically during training.

Maine’s Governor, Janett Mills reacted to Friday’s discovery, saying now the state can begin to heal.

“Like many people, I am breathing a sigh of relief knowing Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone. I know there are some, many people, who share that sentiment. But I also know that his death may not bring solace to many. But now is the time to heal.”

The public safety commissioner said the Police notified the victim’s families as well as the suspect’s family before news of Card’s death became public. As many questions about this latest development still loom, officials will hold another press conference tomorrow morning with more details.

